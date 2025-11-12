Kai Trump shares Tiger Woods' advice to her taking center stage at LPGA's The Annika
Caitlin Clark had some competition for biggest celebrity at the pro-am for The Annika.
Kai Trump, President Donald Trump's granddaughter, will be making her LPGA debut on a sponsor's exemption for Annika Sorenstam's signature event, with the ten-time major winner welcoming Trump's oldest grandchild and the WNBA superstar, along with Clark's Indiana Fever teammates Sophie Cunningham and Lexie Hull, who served as her caddies in matching fits for today's round.
Kai's mother, Vanessa Trump, also happens to be dating Tiger Woods, the 15-time major winner and most popular golf of all time. Needless to say there is always an immense amount of pressure on Ms. Trump, although she embraces the spotlight as a social media influencer with 3.5 million TikTok, 2.5 million Instagram, and 1.36 million YouTube followers.
So what was Tiger's advice to Kai?
Tiger was also insanely competitive, but it sounds like his advice was more paternal than killer instincts.
"I mean, he is the best golfer in the entire world. I would say that. And even better person," Kai said. "He told me to go out there and have fun and just go with the flow. Whatever happens, happens."
Older 49-year-old Tiger has become Zen Tiger.
Kai, ranked No. 461 in the country, has a long way to go to ever match Sorenstam's or Tiger's careers, but she did show off an impressive birdie today in the pro-am before the real competition begins tomorrow, playing with Hinako Shinobu and Olivia Cowan.
Big news for Kai Trump away from The Annika
Ms. Trump also made it official that the 18-year-old high school senior will be playing golf for the Miami Hurricanes.
Kai goes to the prestigious Benjamin School in Palm Beach, Florida, where Tiger's children also attend, including son Charlie Woods, 16, who is also trying to follow his dad's ridiculously enormous footsteps.
She had announced last August that she would be going to the U, but now Kai has signed her letter of intent.
Kai says she has aspirations to go pro one day, but if that doesn't work, she's building out quite the golf empire already, making millions on NIL endorsements with brands like TaylorMade before she ever steps on Miami's Coral Gables, Florida campus.
For now, she'll try her best at the Pelican Golf Club outside of Tampa Bay. Just going with the flow.