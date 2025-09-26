Kai Trump is with 'Grandpa' President Trump at Ryder Cup wearing his golf shoes
Kai Trump is making a name for herself in the golf world, and the 18-year-old NIL star will be in the spotlight today attending the 2025 Ryder Cup with her 'Grandpa' President Donald Trump.
The daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump, who is now famously dating Tiger Woods, is set to play golf for the Miami Hurricanes next year and just launched her own clothing line, flexing the looks from the White House this week.
If you recall, it was a photo of Kai with Woods at his Genesis Invitational in February that first sparked interest in a possible relationship with Trump Jr.'s ex wife.
The oldest President Trump grandchild looked like a typical teenager with "Grandpa," who was wearing his golf shoes, getting on Marine One to head to the Black Course of Bethpage State Park in Farmingdale, New York to root on Team USA, where Team Europe dominated the morning session to take a commanding lead.
The high school senior, who attends the same high school as Charlie Woods, the prestigious Benjamin School in Palm Springs, has taken advantage of her name recognition, grabbing big-time sponsors like TaylorMade.
Kai and President Trump will hopefully bring Team USA some good luck in the afternoon session with everyone watching her and her "Grandpa."
