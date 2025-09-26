The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Kai Trump is with 'Grandpa' President Trump at Ryder Cup wearing his golf shoes

The teenage golf influencer and President Donald Trump's oldest grandchild is with her grandfather to attend the 2025 Ryder Cup.

Matthew Graham

Kai Trump smiles after making a putt at the 41st Nicklaus Junior Championship at the Tequesta Country Club on June 23, 2025 in Tequesta, Florida.
Kai Trump smiles after making a putt at the 41st Nicklaus Junior Championship at the Tequesta Country Club on June 23, 2025 in Tequesta, Florida. / GREG LOVETT/PALM BEACH POST / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kai Trump is making a name for herself in the golf world, and the 18-year-old NIL star will be in the spotlight today attending the 2025 Ryder Cup with her 'Grandpa' President Donald Trump.

The daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump, who is now famously dating Tiger Woods, is set to play golf for the Miami Hurricanes next year and just launched her own clothing line, flexing the looks from the White House this week.

Kai Trump
Kai Trump watches her tee shot during the final round final round of Medalist Tour tournament at Lost City Golf Club on July 17, 2025 in Atlantis, Florida. / GREG LOVETT/PALM BEACH POST / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If you recall, it was a photo of Kai with Woods at his Genesis Invitational in February that first sparked interest in a possible relationship with Trump Jr.'s ex wife.

Kai Trump
Kai Trump smiles after making a putt at the 41st Nicklaus Junior Championship at the Tequesta Country Club on June 23, 2025 in Tequesta, Florida. / GREG LOVETT/PALM BEACH POST / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The oldest President Trump grandchild looked like a typical teenager with "Grandpa," who was wearing his golf shoes, getting on Marine One to head to the Black Course of Bethpage State Park in Farmingdale, New York to root on Team USA, where Team Europe dominated the morning session to take a commanding lead.

The high school senior, who attends the same high school as Charlie Woods, the prestigious Benjamin School in Palm Springs, has taken advantage of her name recognition, grabbing big-time sponsors like TaylorMade.

Kai and President Trump will hopefully bring Team USA some good luck in the afternoon session with everyone watching her and her "Grandpa."

Published
Matthew Graham
