Karl-Anthony Towns' Fiancée Jordyn Woods Avoids Disturbing NBA Finals Routine

The New York Knicks are just two wins away from securing the franchise's first NBA Championship since the 1973 season. And they've got to be feeling good about their chances, considering they just took the first two games of the 2026 NBA Finals on the San Antonio Spurs' home court, which means they could even close the series out at their iconic Madison Square Garden if they win the next two.

While many Knicks players have been performing great during this extraordinary 14-game playoff winning streak, there's no question that Karl-Anthony Towns has been a key part of the team's postseason success.

New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Towns finished the Knicks' Game 2 win on June 5 with 21 points, 13 rebounds, and 4 assists in 34 minutes played while also adding a block and a steal.

It's hard to imagine that New York would have won that game if not for Towns' contributions. And perhaps Towns was inspired to produce this performance because his fiancée, Jordyn Woods, was at the game to support him.

Karl-Anthony Towns' Fiancée Jordyn Woods Won't Wake Him Before Knicks-Spurs NBA Finals Game 2

Woods is a influencer in her own right, and often posts the outfits she wears to Knicks games.

She made a TikTok post on June 6 that was a Get Ready With Me for NBA Finals Game 2, and shared a wholesome message that started with a whisper.

"Okay, I have to whisper today, because Karl's taking a nap. And I do NOT want to wake him up," Woods said to start the video.

She later added, "This whole experience has felt like a fever dream. I seriously am still like, I can't believe we're here. Like, I know these guys are so talented and deserve to be here. But actually being here is crazy. This experience, seriously, is gonna be one I will never forget. I will tell my kids about this one day.

"But with that being said, I just am so grateful for the city of New York, for just embracing us. And really, I don't know, showering these guys with all the flowers that they really do deserve," Woods continued.

Jordyn Woods | IMAGO / Image Press Agency

After this message, Woods showed off her outfit for that game, which was a custom Knicks sweatsuit in blue with Towns' number and name on it.

Good job on Woods' end to avoid disturbing Towns' pregame nap, as his getting that rest might have played a role in his great outing in Game 2.