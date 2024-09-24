Tiny Kevin Hart next to Shaq, Kevin Durant goes instantly viral
Kevin Hart’s internet height claims he’s 5 feet, 5 inches.
As we’ve learned with our Livvy Dunne height analysis next to a 6-foot-4-inch professional volleyball player, internet heights are usually exaggerated by a couple of inches.
Much like the viral Simone Biles photos (listed at an even tinier 4 feet, 8 inches) standing beside Shaquille O’Neal and LeBron James, seeing staggering height differences is one of the reasons we love the internet.
So Kevin Hart took to Instagram to have some self-deprecating fun at his expense, taking the height disparity, side-by-side photos to the extreme by not even seeing the faces of the 7-foot-1-inch Shaq or 6-foot-11-inch Durant.
The tiny Hart captioned the post, “Always good catching up with my brothers …. Love running into my guys!!!!! Great stories and great laughs!!!!! P.S This is how I take photos with all of my tall friends…. It is what it is 😂😂😂😂”
Speaking of staggering, Hart, 45, is laughing all the way to the bank, reportedly worth approximately $450 million, despite his fast-food chain Hart House shuttering after only two years.
Durant and Shaq are also busy building out their own media and brand empires, with Durant, 35, still playing for the Phoenix Suns in the NBA, become a part owner in the famed French soccer club Paris St. Germain while winning gold for Team USA at the Olympics. And Shaq, 52, executive produced the LSU docuseries “The Money Game” for Amazon Prime Video, plus also becoming Reebok’s president of basketball, which is the main reason Angel Reese signed with them and started her exclusive shoe and clothing line.
Hart has so many shows and brands, he can easily parlay this viral post into a new show: “Are You Taller Than a 5th Grader?”
