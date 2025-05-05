Stephen Curry has 'Petty King' wardrobe choice after Warriors' Game 7 win
Draymond Green is the smack-talking voice of the Golden State Warriors.
But Stephen Curry is not always so innocent, as the NBA's greatest shooter has embraced the "Petty King" nickname.
Well the "Petty King" was not dethroned by the rough-and-tough Houston Rockets, who gave Curry and the Warriors everything they could handle in a brawl of an NBA playoffs Western Conference first-round series, finally prevailing in seven games on the road.
It'll forever be known as the Buddy Hield game. But make no mistake, the orbit of Curry is what made that possible, throwing out the "night, night" dagger late in the fourth quarter with an almost triple double - 22 points, 7 assists, and a team-leading 10 rebounds for the 6-foot-2 guard.
After the game, the "Petty King" let Draymond do all the talking, but in the postgame press conference, the 37-year-old Dubs legend rocked sunglasses. Curry never wears shades indoors.
So why would he chose to do so?
Hello Dillon Brooks. While never asked specifically about the sleek choice, the Rockets' pesky instigator was wearing shades alongside teammate Alperen Sengun earlier in the series when the Houston enforcer was asked if he was specifically targeting Steph's injured thumb.
"If I had an injured ankle, I would attack that ankle every single time," Brooks said. "So whatever they're saying on the broadcast, they can keep saying it." Sengun then wryly smiles.
The 6-foot-6 Brooks, 29, vs. Curry had been perpetrated throughout the hard fought series, with Steph even going so far as to embrace his inner villain.
Brooks, as he usually does, was getting under the skin of the entire Warriors roster, including Jimmy Butler, who almost got in trouble with the refs dissing the former-Memphis Grizzlies rival.
Brooks now only has to worry about watching the broadcasts from the comfort of his own home, as the "Petty King" now faces Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves.
As we know, Ant is no wall flower, so let the fun begin.
For Steph, he's hoping his former gold-medal winning Olympic teammate hasn't learned to pop a champagne bottle by the end of the series.
