Kevin Durant's Texas freshman friend's fit turns heads at Rockets game 17 years later

It was a Texas Longhorns reunion that was 17 years in the making.

While most of us schlepp to our alma maters for a fun-filled weekend with friends, when your former buddy is one of the best NBA players of his generation (and arguably of all time), you might have to go visit him.

Nov. 5, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7) reacts during the second quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Just down the road from Austin, Texas (well technically, about two and a half hours due east driving), where the Texas campus is located, Kevin Durant's freshman friend surprised him courtside at a recent Houston Rockets game wearing a burnt orange T-shirt that had a photo of the duo as first-year college students together on the front.

KD, not always evoking happiness, looked genuinely excited to see her, flashing a huge smile as they posed for photos together.

As most NBA fans know, the two-time NBA champion and 2014 league MVP only played one year at UT before declaring for the NBA draft, but it's great to see that the 37-year-old 15-time All-Star still formed bonds that lasted a lifetime during his short stint in Austin.

The friend, who's Instagram handle has presumably her first name, Shabana, seems to live in Houston and naturally still bleeds burnt orange, with her handle caption, "HTX. howdy and hook ‘em 🤘🏽."

Shabana also seems to be an avid sports fan in general, also showing off photos recently from the F1 Mexican Grand Prix in Mexico City — her fourth Formula 1 race and her fourth time in Mexico City.

Shabana certainly seems to be doing well for herself, just like Durant, who is fitting in nicely with the Rockets and embracing his wily veteran status looking for his third title in a loaded Western Conference.

Maybe the two will get to hang out again soon to catch an F1 race together, since KD is also a globetrotter who certainly likes to travel, just like his freshman buddy.

At the very least, a Texas Longhorns game in the fall. Heck, they could even drive together from Houston.

Sept. 10, 2016; Austin, TX, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder NBA player and former Texas Longhorn Kevin Durant throws the football before the game against the University of Texas at El Paso at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Erich Schlegel-Imagn Images

