Kevin Durant has Sonics vibes for Rockets pregame fit in his new NBA team debut
Kevin Durant is back in Oklahoma City on ring night for the Oklahoma City Thunder while he’s making his debut with his new team, the Houston Rockets. He rocked a very Seattle-vibe fit on his pregame entrance into the Paycom Center.
Durant was selected No. 2 overall by the Seattle Supersonics, who would then moved the following year to OKC where they became the Thunder and he played from 2008-2016. He tried to get the city its first-ever title but lost to the LeBron James-Dwayne Wade Miami Heat juggernaut.
Now, he’ll be there to witness them raising their first banner and getting their rings. Durant himself won two rings and two Finals MVPs in back-to-back years in 2017-2018 with the Golden State Warriors before getting hurt trying to win a third and bolting to the Brooklyn Nets.
The 37-year-old spent his last three seasons with the Phoenix Suns before signing a two-year, $90 million extension with Houston this offseason.
On Tuesday for the first game of the entire NBA season schedule, Durant arrived looking like he was ready to see a grunge band back in Seattle.
KD also looks ready for season 18 in the NBA in hopes of dethroning the team he faces tonight.
Let the NBA season begin with the Durant Rockets era.
