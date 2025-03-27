The Athlete Lifestyle logo

7-foot Karl-Anthony Towns towers over Russell Wilson, Ciara, and gf Jordyn Woods

The Knicks star and his girlfriend gave a warm NYC welcome to the new Giants quarterback and his wife.

New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) celebrates his three point shot against the Miami Heat during the second quarter at Madison Square Garden. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Ciara and Russell Wilson got the ultimate NYC welcome from New York Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns and his girlfriend Jordyn Woods.

The quarterback Wilson signed a one-year, $21 million deal with the New York Giants where he had an awkward first hug with new head coach Brian Doball, and then got upstaged by his wife in his first official team photo.

Ciara is so excited about Wilson’s new team in NYC — a place where she’s been seen recently as a special guest co-host for a big TV gig while rocking a news reporter fit — that she just did a happy bathrobe dance while rocking a Giants hat.

The couple hit the town Wednesday night for the Knicks game where they were spotted courtside in matching black fits. Woods posted an epic picture of them at the game where the 7-foot center towered over his 5-foot-9 girl, the 5-foot-11 quarterback, and his 5-foot-7 Ciara.

Towns had to lean over just to kind of fit in the photo. It’s crazy how big Towns is compared to an NFL player like Wilson.

Towns and Woods are new to NYC this season as well and have definitely adjusted repping New York as evident by Woods’ Yankees cap. The four of them together is definitely a que for Jay-Z’s “Empire State of Mind” with Alicia Keys singing her “New York” hook. Ciara would definitely dance to that.

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

