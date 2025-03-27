Knicks WAG Jordyn Woods flexes Yankees hat in matching furry fit with 'cuties'
Jordyn Woods continues to support her man from the stands, and at the most recent New York Knicks game, she had a cute group of friends by her side.
On Wednesday, March 26, Woods stepped out to the Knicks game to cheer on her boyfriend, Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns. During the game, she was accompanied by her friends Laura Govan — of Basketball Wives fame — and Govan’s daughter Hamiley Arenas, whom Govan shares with her ex-husband Gilbert Arenas. In the photo, Govan was seen wearing a fabulous white fluffy jacket and grey jeans, complete with black boots.
Arenas wore a white top, a denim jacket, and matching jeans. Woods was hidden in the photo, but she did show off a stylish New York Yankees hat. As evidenced by her presence at the games and her personal fashion, Woods sure does love her New York City sports.
The Knicks, however, unfortunately lost 113-126 to the Los Angeles Clippers.
Though we didn’t get to see Woods show out this time, she was simply living in the moment last night and having fun with her friends. “My Cuties,” Woods wrote in text overlaying the photo, along with two red heart emojis.
All-in-all, it looks like the girls had tons of fun, regardless of the Knicks’ loss.