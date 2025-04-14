Knicks WAG Jordyn Woods stuns in designer turtleneck at Alicia Keys' Broadway show
Jordyn Woods knows that her boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns and his New York Knicks are preparing for the NBA playoffs, so she's taking some time for herself to attend a Broadway Show in the City That Never Sleeps.
The popular influencer/socialite, 27, shared a new post on Saturday, April 12 outside of the Shubert Theatre off 44th street in Manhattan. That's the venue where Woods saw Hell's Kitchen, the new musical from multi-time Grammy winner Alicia Keys.
She certainly has the look of someone who was ecstatic about going to the theatre. Woods wore a sensational multi-colored designer turtleneck paired with a stylish dark trenchcoat. She got to show off the fantastic fit for some glam shots next to Keys, who also killed it with a leather coat and gold chain combo.
"it’s not a NY night without a little bit of broadway ✨ Celebrating one year of@hellskitchenbway!!! Congratulations @aliciakeys," Woods captioned the post.
It didn't take long for Woods' 11.9 million Instagram followers to give her a ton of compliments in the comments section of the post.
"Ny looks so good on you," gushed one person.
"Jordyyyyyyyy love the look," agreed another.
A third person wrote, "stunning."
It's nice that Woods got to enjoy a non-basketball event in New York because come April 19 she'll be locked in watching Towns and the Knicks in the opening round of the NBA playoffs. The squad will be taking on the Detroit Pistons in what should be a very competitive series.
Fortunately for Towns, Woods loves attending games to support him, especially when the Knicks play at home in Madison Square Garden. The popular franchise is looking to return to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999.