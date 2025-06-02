Kobe Bryant’s widow Vanessa dispels pregnancy rumors with viral Rihanna meme
Vanessa Bryant found herself at the center of some wild social media rumors over the weekend. There were completely unfounded rumors making the rounds that Bryant, who has not publicly dated anyone since the untimely passing of NBA legend Kobe Bryant more than five years ago, was pregnant.
The fake news was spreading like crazy across social media and reached a point where Vanessa was forced to address the nonsense herself.
Bryant found a clever way to address the speculation by dropping a viral Rihanna meme that sent a not-so-subtle message.
"Me protecting my peace, not pregnant & having fun all summer," the caption read with several emojis and an image of Rihanna in the ocean raising a drink, flipping the camera the bird.
We can now put an end to that.
She continued the RiRi trend by reposting another Rihanna meme, warning people not to mess around with her name.
Message received.
Vanessa and Kobe Bryant met in 1999 before getting married in 2001. The couple had four daughters together: Natalia, Gianna, Bianka, and Capri. Gigi tragically passed away at age 13 in the deadly helicopter crash with her father and seven others on January 26, 2020.
