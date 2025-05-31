Vanessa Bryant drops tribute to husband Kobe with epic Lakers photo
Vanessa Bryant just had some big life events happen in the Bryant family and is no doubt missing husband Kobe Bryant in times like these. On Friday, she posted an epic photo of the late Kobe with the Los Angeles Lakers.
Vanessa recently celebrated daughter Gigi’s, who died with dad in the 2020 helicopter crash, would-be 19th birthday by releasing the Kobe 9 “Mambacita” shoes that are the perfect tribute to their daughter. She also had her wedding anniversary pass where she received a heartfelt gift from Kobe’s former teammate Pau Gasol and his wife Cat. It was then her own birthday,followed by their oldest daughter Natalia’s college graduation from the University of Southern California where mom planted a celebratory kiss on her daughter and shared some amazing photos of Natalia and Kobe. Not to mention, Lakers controlling owner Jeanie Buss was a special guest to give Natalia her diploma for her degree in film.
Kobe would be so proud of his daughter and wife, who has raised three amazing girls in Natalia, 22, Bianka, 8, and Capri, 5. They recently had a Los Angeles Dodgers outing — Kobe’s favorite team — where they took a sweet family photo.
On Friday, Vanessa took to Instagram to share an epic Kobe photo during his final NBA game where he dropped 60 points against the Utah Jazz on April 13, 2016. It’s the iconic one where he pounded his chest and Vanessa set the post to Randy Newman’s “I Love L.A.” song. She dropped some emojis on the Instagram post: 💜💛👑🐍❤️.”
Chills.
Just an amazing moment relived and heartbreaking at the same time to think he’s gone and his widow is sharing it in his memory.
R.I.P. Kobe Bean Bryant and thank you Vanessa Bryant from sharing this. Mamba forever.
