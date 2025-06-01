Vanessa Bryant shares heartwarming pic with all three Kobe daughters at Dodgers game
Vanessa Bryant spent quality time with her family and shared the adorable moments on social media.
In fact, the 43-year-old widow of Kobe Bryant has celebrated many big Bryant family moments lately like daughter Gigi’s would-be 19th birthday where mom penned a beautiful note to her, and then her own birthday where daughter Natalia had the sweetest post for her. Speaking of the 22-year-old Natalia, she just graduated from the University of Southern California with a degree in film where mom had the most heartfelt kiss for her daughter, who wowed in her white grad dress with an amazing tribute to dad Kobe on her stole.
RELATED: Vanessa Bryant drops tribute to husband Kobe with epic Lakers photo
Vanessa and Natalia also went cowgirl twins for a Beyoncé concert in Los Angeles where she revealed even more of her fit recently.
Vanessa took to Instagram and first shared some sweet pictures and videos from Disneyland with the youngest girls, Bianka, 8, and Capri, 5.
RELATED: Vanessa Bryant shows off sick custom Kobe Dodgers jersey gifts for her, daughters
Then, all three of her girls joined her for the big Los Angeles Dodgers vs. New York Yankees World Series rematch at Dodger Stadium on Friday night where she snapped this heartwarming family photo.
Mom and the girls are huge Dodgers fans — as was Kobe.
They’d bring the team luck as LA won 8-5 and Shohei Ohtani hit two hom runs.
What an amazing family photo. Thanks Vanessa for sharing.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
A peek: Brittany Mahomes teases baby Golden glimpse in gold-themed sleepsack
New duo: Who’s NFL star Myles Garrett’s new Olympic gold medalist gf Chloe Kim?
Chillin’: WNBA star Angel Reese buys modest $1.275 million Chicago house
No way!: NFL stars at prom: Nerdy Patrick Mahomes with Brittany, Joe Burrow, others
Tiger 2.0: Charlie Woods’ net worth: Is Tiger’s 16-year-old son really worth $25M?