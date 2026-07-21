Kylian Mbappe To Cover EA Sports FC 27 Ultimate Edition

EA Sports announced Tuesday, July 21, that its cover star for EA FC 27 will be Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappé.

Back on the cover. Ready to go again.@KMbappe leads the #FC27 Cover. See the full reveal, July 23: https://t.co/6QAaAVGU75 pic.twitter.com/u8zPbxJH2J — EA SPORTS FC (@EASPORTSFC) July 21, 2026

While the 2026 World Cup Golden Boot winner is back on the cover after four years, it is the first time that he has been the cover star since EA Sports rebranded the popular football game from FIFA. Mbappé previously graced the cover of FIFA 21, FIFA 22, and FIFA 23.

Since Mbappé's cover is for the ultimate edition of the football game, other footballers might have the opportunity to grace other covers if available. Several names during the World Cup have had global notoriety, like Haaland, who graced the cover for EA FC 24. Bellingham, who scored seven goals for England, and Messi could come back as cover stars. It's widely expected that the 2026 World Cup was Messi's final appearance. Last but certainly not least, is World Cup champion Lamine Yamal. Although the planning for EA FC 27 began before the new World Cup champions were crowned, the possibility still allows for Yamal's impact to be seen in a new venture.

What Other Footballers Have Covered The EA Sports Video Game?

EA Sports rebranded from FIFA to EA Sports FC in 2023. In previous years, EA Sports has featured elite football talent on its covers, including Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Jude Bellingham, Erling Haaland, Thierry Henry, and more.

As Mbappé graces the cover for the fourth time, he is now tied with Messi for the third-most EA Sports covers of the iconic soccer game. Ronaldinho's five has the second-most. The most covers, and the longest consecutive run in the premier game's history belongs to Wayne Rooney, who has six under his belt during his reign from FIFA 06 to FIFA 11.

When Will EA FC 27 Be Released?

Fans of the game might not have to wait too long to get their hands on it. The release date for EA FC 27 is rumored to be available in mid-September. EA Sports has not announced an official release date at this time.

There is still more to unlock about EA FC 27, like gameplay, new features, and whether there will be more editions. A trailer is set to be released on July 23 at 9 am PT/12 pm ET on YouTube, which will hopefully give more answers about the highly anticipated game.