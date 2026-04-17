LaMelo Ball's GF Ana Montana Flexes Hornets-Colored Fit Before Magic Play-In Game

The Charlotte Hornets are one win away from advancing to the proper NBA postseason for the first time since 2016, and will do so if they can beat the Orlando Magic during the NBA Play-In Tournament on April 17.

The Hornets did break their decade-long playoff winning drought when they beat the Miami Heat on April 14. The loser of that game was eliminated, and Charlotte managed to secure an overtime win largely because of star guard LaMelo Ball, who finished with 30 points to go along with 10 assists and 5 rebounds.

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) moves the ball against Miami Heat guard Davion Mitchell (45) | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The winner of this Friday night showdown between Charlotte and Orlando will be facing the No. 1-seeded Detroit Pistons, which is an extremely tough ask for any team.

But that's the last thing on either team's mind right now, as all they want to do is produce a win and earn themselves the opportunity to face Cade Cunningham and his Detroit Pistons squad. And if LaMelo can produce a similar performance to what he did on Tuesday, the Hornets should be in a pretty solid spot.

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Ana Montana Shows Off 3 Outfits Before Boyfriend LaMelo Ball Faces Magic in Play-In

Ball has been dating 36-year-old social media influencer and model Ana Montana since 2023, although the two have been linked to each other for two years before that. Ball is 24 years old, which means that there's a 12-year age gap between them.

They're definitely official now, as she had no problem celebrating the Horners' Play-In win earlier this week.

On April 16, one day before Ball's Hornets face off against the Magic in the biggest game of each team's past decade or so, Montana made an Instagram post showing off several outfits.

The post was captioned, "Which 1👀?💛💙💗 @fashionnova •Lillian Ruffled Sweater Skirt Set • Pipes Striped Poplin Mini Dress • Always Happy Long Sleeve Knit Mini Dress".

The video shows her alternating between three outfits. The first one (the Lillian Ruffled Sweater Skirt Set) is in yellow and was for "Brunch", while the second (the Pipes Striped Poplin Mini Dress) was in a blue that's similar to the Hornets' colors and was for "Meeting".

The third and final outfit featured many different colors and was for "Shopping".

Perhaps Montana will be wearing the bue outfit for Ball's game on Friday night, as it technically is a "meeting" between two franchises who desperately need a win.