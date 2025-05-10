Lane Kiffin’s daughter Presley shares amazing tribute to friend killed tragically
A Southern California high school tennis star had his life taken too soon on May 4 when he was struck and killed by a drunk driver. 18-year-old Braun Levi was a senior at Loyola High School and had a bright future ahead of him before tragedy struck when he was walking with a friend. Ole Miss Rebels football coach Lane Kiffin’s youngest daughter Presley Kiffin had an amazing tribute for Levi on Saturday on her Instagram while he was honored.
Levi’s family had just moved to the area after the wildfire that ravaged the Palisades in Los Angeles County burned down their home. It’s just a cruel state of events that led to his death. He was a four-year starter and a captain on the tennis team.
Paddlers in Manhattan Beach, Calfornia, took to the ocean on Saturday to pay respects to Levi, which will be followed by celebration of life in the evening at the school.
Presley, 18, who is headed to be a USC Trojans volleyball player next season and made dad Lane proud with her big announcement, was there and paid tribute to her friend with a special picture of the scene: “braunny j brought the best weather 💛.”
She also posted a few more tributes, calling it “an ocean of memories.”
So sad, but so touching to see the human spirit on full display out there in force for Levi. RIP to Braun Levi.
