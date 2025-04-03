Lane Kiffin’s proud dad moment with daughter Presley’s USC accomplishment
Lane Kiffin may not be at USC anymore, but he’s “Fighting On” rooting for the USC Trojans again. His youngest daughter Presley will be playing volleyball at the school and Lane shared a proud dad moment with his old school.
The current Ole Miss Rebels football coach was an assistant at USC from 2001-2006 and then the head coach from 2010-2013. He’s since turned his life around with four years of sobriety that his daughters Presley Kiffin and Landry Kiffin celebrated with him, and he’s reconciled with ex-wife and mother of his children Layla Kiffin after being divorced since 2016. Lane just posted a shocking big one-year anniversary announcement, and Layla has been seen checking out “home” in Mississippi.
RELATED: Lane Kiffin shares daughter Presley practicing for USC volleyball with 5-word praise
While mom and brother Knox, 17, will be joining dad and sister Landry, 20, who is an Ole Miss student, in Mississippi from California, Presley is staying in Los Angeles. The 18-year-old Presley recently was “California Dreamin’” in a TikTok video, and she’s previously shown off her full USC volleyball uniform and posed in full Trojans gear with mom.
RELATED: Landry Kiffin goes sporty shoestring crop top matching sister Presley’s vibe
On Wednesday, Presley officially got her admissions packet and dad couldn’t be prouder, putting it on his X account and posting the Fight On victory emoji ✌️and tagged his old school.
That’s awesome. Congrats to Presley Kiffin and to the whole Kiffin family. Welcome to the Trojans family.