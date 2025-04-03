The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Lane Kiffin’s proud dad moment with daughter Presley’s USC accomplishment

The youngest daughter of the Ole Miss Rebels coach and future Trojans volleyball player is making dad proud with his old school.

Lane Kiffin may not be at USC anymore, but he’s “Fighting On” rooting for the USC Trojans again. His youngest daughter Presley will be playing volleyball at the school and Lane shared a proud dad moment with his old school.

The current Ole Miss Rebels football coach was an assistant at USC from 2001-2006 and then the head coach from 2010-2013. He’s since turned his life around with four years of sobriety that his daughters Presley Kiffin and Landry Kiffin celebrated with him, and he’s reconciled with ex-wife and mother of his children Layla Kiffin after being divorced since 2016. Lane just posted a shocking big one-year anniversary announcement, and Layla has been seen checking out “home” in Mississippi.

While mom and brother Knox, 17, will be joining dad and sister Landry, 20, who is an Ole Miss student, in Mississippi from California, Presley is staying in Los Angeles. The 18-year-old Presley recently was “California Dreamin’” in a TikTok video, and she’s previously shown off her full USC volleyball uniform and posed in full Trojans gear with mom.

On Wednesday, Presley officially got her admissions packet and dad couldn’t be prouder, putting it on his X account and posting the Fight On victory emoji ✌️and tagged his old school.

That’s awesome. Congrats to Presley Kiffin and to the whole Kiffin family. Welcome to the Trojans family.

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

