Lane Kiffin reveals daughter Landry's embarrassing 50th birthday gift for him
Lane Kiffin turned 50 on Friday, May 9. His oldest daughter Landry Kiffin had some fun with him on his big day.
Landry, 20, is a student at the University of Mississippi where dad is the Ole Miss Rebels head football coach. She’s his No. 1 fan with her sweet postgame hug after a big win, and her awesome gesture after the coach won his 100th overall college game.
She was also an Ole Miss fit queen during the season with her custom jacket while crushing dad, and her Rebels school pride mirror selfie.
RELATED: Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin breaks silence on daughter Landry, son Knox’s Oxford moves
The two love to have fun on social media where they troll each other like when Lane called Landry out for her spending habits for her birthday in New York City, and she followed it up by making a hilarious TikTok about him opening the Amex bill and looking angry.
For dad’s big birthday, Landry posted him holding up a “I am Kenough” sign (or coaster, it’s hard to tell). That’s of course from the movie Barbie where Ryan Gosling’s character Ken realizes he is enough, regardless of Barbie’s approval.
RELATED: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Presley sports USC T-shirt in volleyball team photo
Lane replied on his Instagram account in a pic that showed he also got some workout gear with a “Thank you. 🤦♂️” with the facepalm emoji referring to the embarrassment of the situation.
Landry is a pilates instructor and has crushed dad before in her class while the two posed afterwards in their workout fits.
At least he has some new workout gear to rock. Happy 50th birthday, Lane Kiffin.
