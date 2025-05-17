Las Vegas Aces star A’ja Wilson reveals one body part she changed being rich
Money may or may not buy you happiness, but it can certainly buy some physical changes for the body as WNBA superstar A’ja Wilson showed.
The Las Vegas Aces All-Star, three-time MVP, and two-time champion is now in her 8th season in the league. While her salary is $200k, she has several endorsement deals and her own Nike signature shoe, the A’One, which are pure fire and selling out insanely fast.
With the new season starting this week, Wilson and the new-look Aces with former Seattle Storm All-Star Jewell Lloyd aboard, will be a fun team to watch. In her team photos, Wilson even rocked some new pink hair for the official team photos.
Speaking of a new looks, besides the pink hair, Wilson showed what her smile looked like as a rookie eight years ago vs. now. She wrote, “S/o to my dentist, my orthodontist, etc and yes, money can change you 😂😂.”
Those are some pearly whites.
Wilson averaged 26.9 points and 11.9 rebounds on offense, and 1.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game on defense.
Wilson hopes to be smiling at the end of the season with a third championship.
