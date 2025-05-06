WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson pens sweet note for Nike A'One kicks selling out insanely fast
The only thing hotter than A'ja Wilson's game is her new Nike signature shoes.
The hype around the new A'One kicks had been building, and when they finally dropped this morning, the all-pink stunners sold out in less than five minutes.
Five minutes!
The three-time WNBA MVP, two-time WNBA champion with the Las Vegas Aces, two-time Olympic gold medalist for Team USA, and NCAA national champion at South Carolina took to social media to thank everyone for all the love and support.
"This morning was wild," Wilson wrote. "If you missed the A'One, don't worry. We're dropping again Thursday at Nike stores and other spots everywhere. I do this for the real ones, always," signing off with four pink heart emojis and the Nike Basketball handle.
For those that aren't diehard sneakerheads or Wilson followers, "for the real ones" is the tagline for her signature Nike collection. About an hour earlier, the 28-year-old best female player in the world, possibly even across both leagues, noted, "yall showed out this AM" with a tearful emoji.
Folks showed out indeed. Coming off a week of heavy promotion with a sick ad directed by President Barack Obama's daughter Malia, the A'Ones proved their a sneakerheads smash hit.
