Las Vegas Aces superstar A'ja Wilson stuns in red suit worthy of Hollywood
A'ja Wilson continues to slay 2025.
Not only has the Las Vegas Aces superstar, 28, graced the cover of TIME Magazine as one of its Women of the Year, but she's also been on tour releasing her newest Nike sneaker, the Aura A'Ones. Now, she's cementing her iconic status once again with a fiery fit worthy of Hollywood.
Wilson took to Instagram on Tuesday, April 8, and shared several photos from what she dubbed her "final four lookbook." One of the images shows the two-time WNBA Champion wearing a blood red suit paired with a white button-down and an even redder tie. The look caught the attention of Wilson's 1.3 million Instagram followers, which included some celebrity names commenting on her sizzling attire.
RELATED: Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson does incredible dance-off with young campers
WWE superstar Bianca Belair left a fire emoji.
Fellow WNBA star Sydney Colson added a hands shaking emoji.
Famed model Broderick Hunter posted three fire emjois to further accentuate how much he appreciated Wilson's look.
As good as Wilson looks is how determined she will be entering the 2025 WNBA season. Her Aces were eliminated in the playoffs last year by the New York Liberty, who then went on to win the 2024 championship. A former two-time league MVP, Wilson will be looking to add another accolade onto her already impressive resume.