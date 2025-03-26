Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson does incredible dance-off with young campers
Is there anything A'ja Wilson can't do?
The three-time WNBA MVP took time out of her busy schedule to surprise some Las Vegas Aces basketball campers to presumably teach them some of her silky-smooth moves and mentoring life advice. But then the two-time Olympic gold medalist decide to step it up a notch and had an amazing dance-off with the excited girls that had an experience they'll never forget.
In an all-pink Nike athleisure fit in a hoodie and shorts, highlighted of course with her personal signature Nike line A'Ones, which every girl in attendance was gifted as well, the 28 year old shows the crowd that she's also amazing at getting her groove on, with what looked like a Beyoncé-esque "Texas Hold 'Em" kind of vibe into some hilarious classics.
Playing off of A'ja's name, the Aces' Instagram post read, "Top Tier Vibes A'lways ✨."
Indeed that was certainly the case, since some of the campers took their turn in the dance circle with A'ja cheering them on enthusiastically.
Amazingly, the WNBA season is right around the corner, and the Aces open up the season against the reigning champions New York Liberty on May 17. NYC memorably outlasting the Aces in the semifinals last season with Las Vegas' historic three-peat quest falling short.
With an ongoing labor dispute, there is a lot riding on the WNBA this season with stars like A'ja Wilson and the Aces seeking their third title to take down the defending champs, not to mention the pop-culture sensation Caitlin Clark with a loaded-up Indiana Fever looking to make a championship run as well before any possible work stoppages beyond 2025.
Until then, only top tier vibes.