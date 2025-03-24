WNBA star A'ja Wilson shares BTS from Las Vegas tour that "has her ready" for upcoming season
A'ja Wilson is steadily preparing for the 2025 WNBA season launch — and is doing so by promoting her latest sneaker tour.
The 28-year-old basketball star recently dropped her Pink Aura A'One sneakers with Nike and had a pit stop in Las Vegas to promote the stunning kick's release. This is part of a three-city tour that also includes Tampa, Florida, and her hometown, Columbia, South Carolina.
Wilson shared BTS photos from her Sin City stop on Sunday, March 23. She rocked an all-pink athletic fit and celebrated with numerous fans who came to pick up the shoe.
"LAS VEGAS the love and support is amazing kinda got me ready for the season!" she wrote in the caption. "can’t thank you all enough."
The Las Vegas Aces center's 1.3 million followers celebrated Wilson's tour by rushing to the comments section of her Sunday post.
One person wrote, "Truly inspiring!"
"The house A’ja built," wrote a second person.
"Gettin’ my pair as soon as they drop!" shouted a third person.
Wilson and the Aces will be looking to bounce back after getting eliminated in the 2024 playoffs by the New York Liberty, the team that eventually went on to win the 2024 WNBA Championship.