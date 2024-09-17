Livvy Dunne proves she's a cardio queen in new selfie after intense workout
You can’t be one of the most well-known gymnasts in the game without giving it your all — something Livvy Dunne knows all too well.
The 21-year-old gymnast — who is currently in her fifth year at LSU — shared a post-workout selfie that proved just how hard she went in her most recent gym routine.
“Cardio day got us like ,” she captioned her most recent Instagram Story post, which she shared on Monday, September 16. The shot depicts Dunne and teammate Kaitlin Cho posing for the camera, their faces beet-red from the intensity of their workout.
Though she didn’t use this emoji in her caption, in addition to the tomato and the dizzy smiley face, Dunne resembled another emoticon: the winking smiley with its tongue sticking out.
The NCAA champion has frequently shared post-gym photos and videos via social media during her final year at LSU.
Just last week, Dunne shared a different red-faced clip after hitting the gym.
“Gymnastics has the hardest conditioning. Can’t convince me otherwise,” she captioned the TikTok video, attempting to catch her breath after the workout.