Livvy Dunne posts self-deprecating red-faced, no makeup video after LSU training
Sometimes it’s hard to remember Livvy Dunne is still an elite gymnast.
The LSU Tigers gymnast has an amazing celebrity lifestyle. She flies in private jets to see her boyfriend Paul Skenes pitch, attends big events like the 2024 Olympic Summer Games in Paris wearing a Kristin Juszczyk designed miniskirt, has a great time at LSU football games with besties, destroys some king crab legs when she feels like it, walks a purple carpet to promote her Amazon Prime docuseries, “The Money Game," goes full fangirl having her photo taken with Matthew McConaughey, and rightly defends her NIL fortune on "Good Morning America."
The 21-year-old influencer has amassed over 13 million social media followers and makes $4 million a year in NIL money and $9.5 million overall. In fact, only Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders makes more per year in NIL at $5.1 million, according to On3's NIL 100 rankings.
Dunne certainly doesn’t need to defend anything she does — she’s earned it. She does, however, want to defend LSU gymnastics' national title. It was the school’s first championship in gymnastics. With it comes hard work and “brutal” practices. Dunne took to her TikTok to share a video of just how intense practices can be and what the aftermath looks like.
Dunne posted the caption, “Gymnastics has the hardest conditioning. Can’t convince me otherwise." Dunne is seen in her rawest form, red-faced, exhausted, sans makeup trying to catch her breath while sitting in her car.
Her video description reads, “the girlies that get it, get it. #gymnastics #workout #lsu”. There’s definitely a strong bond with her teammates that go through the fire together. Recently, the LSU team was seen on a team bonding trip bungee jumping and creating a vision board. It’s also not the first time we’ve seen Dunne post without makeup.
Dunne is in her fifth and final year of college eligibility at LSU. She said winning is addictive. It's also hard work.
