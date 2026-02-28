Livvy Dunne Photobombs Lane Kiffin in Daring Black Outfit at LSU

While her collegiate gymnastics career is now over, former LSU Tigers icon Livvy Dunne is remaining very busy. The 23-year-old has been seen at numerous spots across the country this year, including Super Bowl LX in Northern California and at MLB spring training in Florida.

Dunne is one of the biggest beneficiaries of the NCAA's NIL era, capitalizing on the opportunity to earn money off her Name, Image, and Likeness in a major way. She has managed to leverage her platform of millions of social media followers into millions of dollars on brand deals and sponsorships.

Livvy Dunne attends the Super Bowl LX Sports Illustrated Party Presented by DraftKings at the Cow Palace Arena and Event Center. | IMAGO / SOPA Images

And while some thought that Dunne's influence would wane once her LSU career ended, that has proven not to be the case. If anything, her profile continues to grow as she gets older.

One part of this is her relationship with Pittsburgh Pirates star pitcher Paul Skenes. These two met when both were at LSU a few years ago, and since then, Skenes was the No. 1 pick of the 2023 MLB Draft, became the 2024 NL Rookie of the Year Award winner, the 2025 NL Cy Young Award winner, and arguably the best pitcher in the world, despite still being just 23.

Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes (30) poses with Livvy Dunne | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Dunne being by Skenes' side has helped grow both of their respective stardoms. However, it seems that Dunne didn't want to remain in Florida throughout Skenes' 2026 spring training, as she made an appearance at her alma mater on February 27.

Livvy Dunne Causes Stir With Lane Kiffin LSU Photobomb

Dunne was at an LSU gymnastics event on Friday evening. She made an Instagram story post earlier in the day showing the eye-catching black top, glossy brown pants, and an animal-print purse. The post was captioned, "first alumni meet tn 🥲💜".

Livvy Dunne's February 27 Instagram story. | Instagram/@livvydunne

It appears that new LSU football coach Lane Kiffin was also present at the gymnastics event that Dunne attended.

This became clear after Kiffin was being interviewed by the SEC Network. In the middle of one response, Dunne and her former teammate Aleah Finnegan appeared in the back of Kiffin's shot and posed for the camera.

The @TigerDroppings X account posted a video of this exchange with the caption, "Livvy Dunne and Aleah Finnegan photobomb @Lane_Kiffin’s interview at LSU vs. Alabama Gymnastics."

Livvy Dunne and Aleah Finnegan photobomb @Lane_Kiffin’s interview at LSU vs. Alabama Gymnastics. pic.twitter.com/irQOol6hky — TigerDroppings (@TigerDroppings) February 28, 2026

Dunne is great at drawing attention to herself in one way or another, and this photobomb with Kiffin is further proof of her ability to cause a stir.