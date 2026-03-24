The Fanatics Flag Football Classic was built to be a spectacle, filled with NFL legends, current stars, celebrities, and Olympic hopefuls sharing the same field in a fast, chaotic version of football.

And for most of Saturday in Los Angeles, it delivered exactly that.

Los Angeles, CA, USA; Founders FFC quarterback Tom Brady catches the ball against Logan Paul of Wildcats FFC during the Fanatics Flag Football Classic at BMO stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Team USA dominated the round-robin format, showcasing just how different high-level flag football is compared to the traditional game, blowing out teams led by names like Tom Brady and Joe Burrow.

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The event itself, designed to promote flag football ahead of the 2028 Olympics, was packed with viral moments, from highlight-reel plays to sideline chirping between unlikely rivals.

Los Angeles, CA, USA; Founders FFC quarterback Tom Brady (left) and Wildcats FFC coach Kyle Shanahan (center) and quarterback Joe Burrow during the Fanatics Flag Football Classic at BMO stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

But less than 24 hours later, the biggest storyline didn’t come from a touchdown or a final score, it came from a camera, a smirk, and a carefully worded “apology.”

On Sunday, Logan Paul posted a video addressing Brady directly, delivering what quickly went viral as a tongue-in-cheek apology. In it, Paul mockingly apologized to the seven-time Super Bowl champion.

"I'd like to apologize to Tom Brady for applying so much pressure on you play after play after play that had you literally fearing for your life. I understand you're older. It's not like you could go anywhere and you got frustrated, which is why you threw the ball at me. And I want you to know that I forgive you for that because that's what real men do."

The tension between Paul and Brady had been simmering for weeks leading into the event.

What started as light promotional banter escalated into a full-blown sports-entertainment feud, with Brady openly questioning Paul’s legitimacy as an athlete and Paul firing back across podcasts and social media.

𝗧𝗥𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗜𝗡𝗚: Tom Brady ROASTS YouTuber Logan Paul calling his athleticism “cute” compared to NFL players.



NFL players are simply built different.



😭😭😭



pic.twitter.com/7PI317sOg9 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 11, 2026

Saturday’s game only added fuel.

The two had visible on-field interactions, including minor flare-ups, though nothing crossed into real hostility.

In fact, Brady even admitted afterward that Paul “impressed” him with his effort and approach during the game.

Los Angeles, CA, USA; Founders FFC receiver Stefon Diggs (left) and quarterback Tom Brady (center) interact with Logan Paul of Wildcats FFC during the Fanatics Flag Football Classic at BMO stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Paul’s built a second act as a legitimate crossover athlete, transitioning from YouTube to boxing to WWE, where he’s carved out a reputation as a high-level performer willing to take risks.

The Fanatics event was another extension of that brand: drop him into a new environment, put him next to elite athletes, and let the personality drive engagement.

And standing across from him was Brady, the most accomplished quarterback in NFL history, now leaning into post-retirement ventures that blend sport, media, and business.