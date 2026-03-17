For most of the past year, Joe Burrow has occupied a familiar space in the NFL world as an elite franchise quarterback, high-volume producer, and the face of the Cincinnati Bengals.

Even amid the volatility of the 2025 season, marked by heavy pressure, high sack totals, and inconsistent team results, Burrow’s standing as one of the league’s premier signal-callers has remained largely intact.

Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) looks to pass against the Cleveland Browns during the second half at Paycor Stadium. | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

What changed this week, however, has little to do with football.

On Monday, reports surfaced that Burrow was seen leaving the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party in Los Angeles alongside singer Tate McRae, influencer Alix Earle, and model Anastasia Karanikolaou.

Photographs from the scene showed Burrow seated in the front of an SUV, appearing to shield his face from cameras while the three women sat in the back.

Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Team MacKinnon celebrity captain Tate McRae performs during the NHL All-Star Game at Scotiabank Arena. | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Burrow’s personal life has been under increasing scrutiny in recent months.

He was previously linked to model and influencer Olivia Ponton, though the status of that relationship has remained unclear publicly.

Recent reports and social media activity, including a cryptic post from Ponton referring to Burrow as the “love of my life,” have only fueled speculation about a possible split.

Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks to the locker room following a loss against the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium. | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

Layer in a string of recent public appearances and group outings with celebrities, including actress Jessica Alba earlier this month, and a pattern begins to emerge.

Burrow is moving in highly visible social circles at a time when his relationship status appears unsettled.

Houston Texans wider receiver Braxton Berrios Influencer Alix Earle on the Kentucky Derby red carpet. | Maggie Huber/Special to Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Each of the three women involved brings her own media gravity.

A global pop artist with a rapidly growing fan base, McRae has also been linked to NHL player Jack Hughes, adding another layer of crossover sports-celebrity intrigue.

One of the most influential social media personalities in the U.S., Earle has recently been tied to multiple dating rumors, including a reported casual connection with Tom Brady.

She also publicly stated she was open to “meeting someone” during Oscars weekend.

Karanikolaou, meanwhile, is a model and longtime influencer with deep ties to celebrity circles, particularly through her association with high-profile entertainment figures.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) signals to the sideline before a play on third and short in the second quarter of the NFL Week 18 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium in Downtown Cincinnati. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

None of this confirms anything beyond proximity.

But it's clear that Burrow remains one of the NFL’s most visible figures, and not just on Sundays.