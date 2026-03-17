Joe Burrow Sparks Rumors After Offseason Event With Tate McRae
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For most of the past year, Joe Burrow has occupied a familiar space in the NFL world as an elite franchise quarterback, high-volume producer, and the face of the Cincinnati Bengals.
Even amid the volatility of the 2025 season, marked by heavy pressure, high sack totals, and inconsistent team results, Burrow’s standing as one of the league’s premier signal-callers has remained largely intact.
What changed this week, however, has little to do with football.
On Monday, reports surfaced that Burrow was seen leaving the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party in Los Angeles alongside singer Tate McRae, influencer Alix Earle, and model Anastasia Karanikolaou.
Photographs from the scene showed Burrow seated in the front of an SUV, appearing to shield his face from cameras while the three women sat in the back.
Burrow’s personal life has been under increasing scrutiny in recent months.
He was previously linked to model and influencer Olivia Ponton, though the status of that relationship has remained unclear publicly.
Recent reports and social media activity, including a cryptic post from Ponton referring to Burrow as the “love of my life,” have only fueled speculation about a possible split.
Layer in a string of recent public appearances and group outings with celebrities, including actress Jessica Alba earlier this month, and a pattern begins to emerge.
Burrow is moving in highly visible social circles at a time when his relationship status appears unsettled.
Each of the three women involved brings her own media gravity.
A global pop artist with a rapidly growing fan base, McRae has also been linked to NHL player Jack Hughes, adding another layer of crossover sports-celebrity intrigue.
One of the most influential social media personalities in the U.S., Earle has recently been tied to multiple dating rumors, including a reported casual connection with Tom Brady.
She also publicly stated she was open to “meeting someone” during Oscars weekend.
Karanikolaou, meanwhile, is a model and longtime influencer with deep ties to celebrity circles, particularly through her association with high-profile entertainment figures.
None of this confirms anything beyond proximity.
But it's clear that Burrow remains one of the NFL’s most visible figures, and not just on Sundays.
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Rowan Fisher-Shotton is a versatile journalist known for sharp analysis, player-driven storytelling, and quick-turn coverage across CFB, CBB, the NBA, WNBA, and NFL. A Wilfrid Laurier alum and lifelong athlete, he’s written for FanSided, Pro Football Network, Athlon Sports, and Newsweek, tackling every beat with both a reporter’s edge and a player’s eye.