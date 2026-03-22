The inaugural Fanatics Flag Football Classic was designed to be part showcase, part spectacle, and it delivered both on Saturday.

Held at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, the star-studded event brought together NFL legends, current stars, and crossover personalities in a fast-paced, Olympic-style format meant to spotlight flag football ahead of its 2028 debut.

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Los Angeles, CA, USA; Founders FFC quarterback Tom Brady (left) and Wildcats FFC coach Kyle Shanahan (center) and quarterback Joe Burrow during the Fanatics Flag Football Classic at BMO stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Tom Brady shared the field with names like Joe Burrow and Jalen Hurts, while influencers and entertainers, including Logan Paul, added a layer of entertainment rarely seen in traditional football.

The biggest storyline? The upset. Team USA, made up of elite flag football specialists, ran through the competition, exposing the learning curve NFL talent faces in the non-contact format.

Los Angeles, CA, USA; Founders FFC quarterback Tom Brady reacts during the Fanatics Flag Football Classic at BMO stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

But just as the on-field action began to settle, Brady flipped the narrative again, this time off the field.

On Sunday, Brady posted a series of photos from the event on Instagram, including a viral shot of Logan Paul jawing at him mid-game, likely talking trash.

Brady leaned into the moment with a caption that mixed humor, humility, and just enough competitive fire: "losing to @loganpaul is 'probably the best sign it’s time to pass the torch".

Seven Super Bowl titles. Five Super Bowl MVPs. Three league MVPs. The all-time leader in passing yards and touchdowns. Brady turned longevity into an art form and redefined quarterback excellence across two decades.

Even in this event at age 48, he showed flashes, throwing touchdowns and competing with that familiar edge.

Los Angeles, CA, USA; Founders FFC quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws ball against Logan Paul of Wildcats FFC during the Fanatics Flag Football Classic at BMO stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Paul, meanwhile, is no longer just a YouTuber. He’s built a legitimate presence in combat sports and sports entertainment, headlining boxing events and becoming a featured performer in WWE.

His inclusion in the Classic was a calculated play to merge audiences.

And he delivered.

Los Angeles, CA, USA; Founders FFC quarterback Tom Brady and Logan Paul of Wildcats FFC react during the Fanatics Flag Football Classic at BMO stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Paul suited up for the Wildcats and was part of a roster that blended elite NFL talent with entertainment figures.

His on-field antics, trash talk, and willingness to engage Brady head-on turned him into one of the event’s most talked-about figures.

This wasn’t accidental. Their “feud” had already been brewing during pre-event promotions, with both sides trading jabs in public appearances.

Los Angeles, CA, USA; Founders FFC receiver Stefon Diggs (left) and quarterback Tom Brady (center) interact with Logan Paul of Wildcats FFC during the Fanatics Flag Football Classic at BMO stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Brady-Paul exchange is rocket fuel for visibility.

Flag football is trying to carve out space as a mainstream product, and moments like this blur the line between sport and entertainment in a way that drives engagement.

This could also be a preview of where football is heading.

Los Angeles, CA, USA; Larry Fitzgerald presents Team USA coach Jorge Cascudo with the championship trophy as quarterback Darrell Doucette III (Housh Doucette III) watches during the Fanatics Flag Football Classic at BMO stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

With flag football entering the Olympics in 2028, the sport is evolving faster, more accessible, and more global.

Events like this show that traditional stars and digital-era personalities can coexist, and even elevate the product together.