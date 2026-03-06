A social media feud that began as typical celebrity trash talk has now turned into a legitimate combat sports event.

On Friday, reports surfaced that internet personality and crossover fighter Logan Paul and former NFL star Le’Veon Bell have agreed to terms on a boxing match, dramatically shifting a conversation that, until recently, many fans assumed would remain online banter.

Logan Paul celebrates during the WWE Royal Rumble at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For weeks, Paul had been publicly challenging NFL players, claiming none could beat him in the ring and even offering $1 million to anyone willing to step in and prove him wrong.

Former All-Pro running back Bell quickly responded, calling Paul out directly and accusing him of avoiding fighters with legitimate experience.

Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Le'Veon Bell (26) walks on the sidelines during the second half against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. | Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

The rivalry escalated on social media as both sides exchanged barbs and debated possible fight logistics.

Now, with both parties reportedly agreeing to terms, the situation has moved from speculation to a real fight with the potential to generate significant crossover attention between the boxing, entertainment, and football worlds.

The announcement quickly sparked reactions across social media.

"Bro rage-baited Logan into fighting him 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂," said one user.

"Le'Veon by a mile lmfaoooo," another commented.

"Seeing these rules, Logan is gonna get KO’d and then claim he never quit," one other fan replied.

"Tom brady living rent free in logans head 😂," another remarked.

"Dude got called out by actual NFL players and ended up going with a retiree," said one other user.

Even Bell chimed in, commenting, "Bro wanna spar, not fight me .. we can’t even call this a boxing match, he’s still tryna duck."

Logan Paul yells in celebration during the WWE Royal Rumble at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Paul’s rise in combat sports is one of the most unusual trajectories in modern boxing.

Originally known for short-form comedy videos on Vine and later YouTube, Paul built an enormous digital audience during the 2010s before pivoting into mainstream entertainment, podcasting, and eventually combat sports.

His first major step into boxing came in 2018 when he fought fellow internet personality KSI in a highly publicized amateur bout that ended in a majority draw.

The pair met again in a professional rematch in 2019, with KSI winning via split decision in Los Angeles.

Inglewood, CA, USA; Logan Paul (blue/yellow) and Seth Freakin Rollins (pink) during Wrestlemania Night 1 at SoFi Stadium. | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Paul later entered the global spotlight when he faced undefeated boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. in a 2021 exhibition bout that went the distance, despite the enormous experience gap between the fighters.

He has also remained active in crossover combat events, most recently defeating MMA fighter Dillon Danis in a high-profile 2023 bout that ended in a disqualification.

Outside the ring, Paul has simultaneously built a career in professional wrestling, becoming a WWE star and using his athletic background, including amateur wrestling, to enhance his combat sports credibility.

YouTube star turned WWE wrestler Logan Paul gazes at the crowd during \"WWE Friday Night SmackDown\" at the DCU Center. | Photo/Dylan Azari / USA TODAY NETWORK

While the exact date and venue have not been officially confirmed, Bell previously floated the idea of staging the fight during NFL Draft weekend in April, potentially capitalizing on the massive football audience already gathered for the event.

Whether the bout ultimately lands on that timeline remains unclear, but the agreement in principle suggests negotiations over location, promotion, and broadcast partners are already underway.