Le'Veon Bell vs. Logan Paul Fight Might Actually Happen

PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell and influencer Logan Paul may actually be set to fight. The two have continued to exchange words on social media about setting up a boxing or MMA fight, and it appears they've agreed to terms on a deal.

Communicating through X, Bell called out Paul and said he'd be open to a fight. Paul responded, laying out the details of what the fight would be. 10 oz gloves, no headgear, three min rounds until someone quits, Paul explained. Bell confirmed he was game shortly after.

"I box, never claimed anything else .. send the contract," Bell wrote.

10 oz gloves

No headgear

3 min rounds until someone quits



Next weekend

$1M bet (money in escrow)

No judges. You choose referee



Down for Boxing or MMA. Just lmk



Deal? Will have contract drawn up & sent https://t.co/WDdpadZton — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) March 6, 2026

Everything started when Paul posted on X that he could take on and defeat any NFL player in a boxing match.

"My $1,000,000 open bet to fight NFL players has caused an uproar," Paul wrote.



"Here’s the update:



"Nobody is willing to put $1M in escrow and be flown here to Puerto Rico (all expenses paid) & box with three professional judges



"They all want to formalize this with a streamer, venue, press conferences, etc. (i.e. get paid to fight but not risk their own money), but I don’t have time nor interest in that.



"I won’t step away from WWE to coordinate & train for an event, but if any player wants to actually put up $1M and fight at my gym with official referees and judges, show yourselves (that includes you [Le'Veon Bell])



"Also, if they want no-cameras, I’m down."

He was called out by numerous former players who claimed they would take him and win. The one Paul fired back at was Bell, whom he said he'd fight in the first tweet.

Now, it appears that it's official or fairly close to being official.

Le’Veon Bell claims he’s down to fight me for $1M NEXT WEEKEND!! 10oz gloves, no headgear, 3 minute rounds until someone says “I quit!” or gets KO’d 🤪



I’m 99.9% sure I know how this will go but what do y’all think.



When does Le’Veon quit? — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) March 6, 2026

It's unknown if the event will ever be aired, as Paul has made it known he's fine with not having cameras around. However, it's hard to imagine that both Paul and Bell wouldn't have an audience waiting to see the outcome of these two in a boxing ring.

As the two look to finalize things, the NFL world may get a new boxing event to keep an eye on. It wouldn't be the first, and likely won't be the last, but it may be the biggest to date. And Bell may have the entire NFL brotherhood in his corner as he tries to shut down Paul and help the NFL stand tall in this debate.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the Pittsburgh Steelers