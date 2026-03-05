Bills Star’s Boxing Footage After Logan Paul's $1 Million Challenge Raises Eyebrows

Logan Paul is a man of many talents and interests.

The 30-year-old first gained notoriety for producing content at a time when that industry was just getting off its feet. Paul being prolific and timely with his content made him blow up into a viral sensation when he was still just a kid.

While Logan is still creating video content, he also has many, many other ventures on his plate. In addition to owning shares in multiple businesses (including Prime Hydration and the snack brand Lunchly), Paul is a WWE superstar and has quickly become one of the most famous professional wrestlers in the world.

Logan Paul yells | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With all of these other successful ventures and enterprises (in addition to getting married and starting a family), it's easy to forget that Logan Paul is also a professional boxer and has done lucrative matches against Floyd Mayweather, Dillon Danis, and KSI.

While Paul hasn't boxed professionally since 2023, it seems that he has a renewed interest in doing so.

Logan Paul and fiance Nina Agdal | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

During a recent episode of his "Impaulsive" podcast, Logan said, “If any of the football players wanna fight, we could see what happens. Not a single one, I would put any amount of money... Not a single football player could beat me in a boxing match. That is on God."

He then said he would "throttle" Myles Garrett and Puka Nacua, and offered $1 million to any NFL player who would meet him in the boxing ring and beat him in a match.

Logan Paul just offered $1M to any NFL player who can beat him in a fight 😳



“I would throttle Myles Garrett. Come to the gym and let’s see how it goes.” pic.twitter.com/9yNY2NV2XQ — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) March 4, 2026

This caught the attention of Buffalo Bills star offensive lineman Dion Dawkins (who is listed at 6'5" and weighs 320 pounds), who responded to Call's callout on X by writing, “Sure sure why not 👀👀👀".

No Way: Bills star OL Dion Dawkins accepts Logan Paul's $1 MILLION challenge to beat him in a fight.



"Sure sure why not 👀👀👀"



Dawkins is 6-foot-5 and weighs 320 pounds... https://t.co/xB4SFBk7ao pic.twitter.com/8fxi10Ez4X — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 5, 2026

Dion Dawkins Boxing Footage Raises Questions After Accepting Logan Paul Fight Callout

Dawkins has already gone on the record saying that he's a huge martial arts fan and has attended UFC events in the past.

And on March 5, Dawkins made an Instagram post that showed him with the boxing gloves laced up and hitting pads. The post was captioned, "Sure sure why not poke the Bear @loganpaul..".

Nobody expected Dawkins to look like a professional boxer. And while his form looks decent enough, the fact that Logan Paul is quicker, more athletic, and actually has professional boxing experience would make it seem like he has an advantage against Dawkins.

Perhaps these two will actually meet in the ring at some point in this NFL offseason.