Luka Doncic's Court Update With Ex Anamaria Goltes Might Include Injury Return Hint

The fact that the Los Angeles Lakers have gotten off to a 3-1 lead in their first-round NBA Playoffs series against the Houston Rockets is a true testament to LeBron James' greatness, given the injuries that Los Angeles is dealing with at this point.

Of course, the biggest injury is the hamstring issue that has kept star guard Luka Doncic sidelined. Doncic hasn't competed since April 2 because of the hamstring ailment, and there's no clear indication about when he might return to action.

Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Doncic has been dealing with a lot in recent months, especially regarding his personal and family life. Last month, news broke that Doncic's ex-fiancée, Anamaria Goltes, had filed a petition seeking child support for her and the Lakers star's two daughters, conveying that the long-term (and long-distance) couple had broken up.

This all seemed to stem from a visit that Doncic made to Slovenia back in December, to be there for the birth of his second daughter in person. On March 18, The Daily Mail reported that Doncic, "reportedly begged Goltes" to allow his older daughter to return to Los Angeles with him while they were at the hospital for his second daughter's birth.

Could Luka Doncic's Custody Battle Update Be Signal About Lakers Star's Return From Injury?

An argument ensued after Goltes declined, which led to the police being called. It has since come out that the two are taking their custody battle to court.

And on April 27, Edward Lewis of The California Post reported that the initial custody hearing (which had been scheduled for May 14) had been pushed back to August.

Lewis then speculated that, given the Lakers' second-round series (if they beat the Rockets in the next three games) would start in the early weeks of May, the court date between Doncic and Goltes being moved back might suggest that Doncic is on track to return at around that time.

Shift in Luka Doncic's ugly custody battle with ex is gift for Lakers fans https://t.co/OrVOdKKkVw pic.twitter.com/fWjErSe1O2 — California Post (@californiapost) April 27, 2026

The thinking is that Doncic would presumably have no issue attending the court date if he weren't able to participate on the court. But it getting moved back hints that he's expecting to make his return at around the time the date was getting scheduled.

Ultimately, this report seems to bode well for both the Lakers and for Doncic, and would like up with when his expected injury return might be. But the Lakers still need to get past the Rockets for this hope to mean anything.