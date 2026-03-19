Luka Doncic Turmoil With Ex Anamaria Gets Sad Update With Reported Police Involvement

Los Angeles Lakers superstar guard Luka Dončić is dealing with a lot of turmoil regarding his personal life right now, despite still finding a lot of success on the basketball court.

TMZ Sports reported on March 10 that Dončić's ex-fiancée, Anamaria Goltes, had requested child support and attorney fees from the star Lakers guard. The couple has two daughters together, both of whom are currently living with Goltes in Slovenia.

But Dončić is clearly missing his daughters, as his current Instagram bio is their names: "Gabriela ❤️ Olivia ❤️".

Dončić addressed everything going on with a powerful message, which was included in a March 10 article from ESPN's Dave McMenamin.

"I love my daughters more than anything and I've been doing everything I can for them to be with me in the U.S. during the season, but that hasn't been possible, so I recently made the tough decision to end my engagement," the 27-year-old said.

"Everything I do is for my daughters' happiness and I will always fight to be with them and give them the best life I can," he added.

Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Luka was also asked how he's able to still perform on the court with everything going on after a recent game against the Chicago Bulls, and said, "That's life, I don't know what to say. But that's my job so I have to be here. They pay me a lot to play for them so... and also basketball is giving me some kind of peace when I play a game," in translated Slovenian.

Reporter: Can I ask you to tell us in Slovenian how are you? How are you dealing with uncomfortable things on one side and on the other side you play games like that when it's sometimes even harder for you in some ways?



Luka: Alright. That's life, I don't know what to say. But… pic.twitter.com/SZKSRZ1W8T — Luka Updates (@LukaUpdates) March 13, 2026

Report Surfaces on Luka Dončić Hospital Incident After Daughter’s Birth

The Daily Mail provided a bleak update on the entire situation on March 18. They reported that Luka, "reportedly begged Goltes to allow Gabriela to return to California with him" when he visited his family last December while they were at the hospital after their second daughter was born.

When Goltes declined, the report wrote, "the conversation turned ugly and police were called". However, it then noted that the police did not detect any criminal offenses, and that Luka left the scene peacefully and complied with eveything being asked of him.

Police were called to a Slovenian hospital two days after Luka Doncic’s second daughter was born after he reportedly "begged" his ex-fiancée to let their oldest child return to California, per @DailyMail



“Sources say the conversation turned ugly and police were called to Kranj… pic.twitter.com/U5jeIvxYXA — NBA Base (@TheNBABase) March 19, 2026

Still, this is a scary update regarding an already personal situation for Luka and his family. It seems that there are still likely more details that will arrive before this story concludes.

Fans are hoping that Luka and his entire family come out of this situation as unscathed as possible.