Luka Doncic Turmoil With Ex Anamaria Gets Sad Update With Reported Police Involvement
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Los Angeles Lakers superstar guard Luka Dončić is dealing with a lot of turmoil regarding his personal life right now, despite still finding a lot of success on the basketball court.
TMZ Sports reported on March 10 that Dončić's ex-fiancée, Anamaria Goltes, had requested child support and attorney fees from the star Lakers guard. The couple has two daughters together, both of whom are currently living with Goltes in Slovenia.
But Dončić is clearly missing his daughters, as his current Instagram bio is their names: "Gabriela ❤️ Olivia ❤️".
Dončić addressed everything going on with a powerful message, which was included in a March 10 article from ESPN's Dave McMenamin.
"I love my daughters more than anything and I've been doing everything I can for them to be with me in the U.S. during the season, but that hasn't been possible, so I recently made the tough decision to end my engagement," the 27-year-old said.
"Everything I do is for my daughters' happiness and I will always fight to be with them and give them the best life I can," he added.
Luka was also asked how he's able to still perform on the court with everything going on after a recent game against the Chicago Bulls, and said, "That's life, I don't know what to say. But that's my job so I have to be here. They pay me a lot to play for them so... and also basketball is giving me some kind of peace when I play a game," in translated Slovenian.
Report Surfaces on Luka Dončić Hospital Incident After Daughter’s Birth
The Daily Mail provided a bleak update on the entire situation on March 18. They reported that Luka, "reportedly begged Goltes to allow Gabriela to return to California with him" when he visited his family last December while they were at the hospital after their second daughter was born.
When Goltes declined, the report wrote, "the conversation turned ugly and police were called". However, it then noted that the police did not detect any criminal offenses, and that Luka left the scene peacefully and complied with eveything being asked of him.
Still, this is a scary update regarding an already personal situation for Luka and his family. It seems that there are still likely more details that will arrive before this story concludes.
Fans are hoping that Luka and his entire family come out of this situation as unscathed as possible.
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Grant Young covers the Athlete Lifestyle, Women’s Basketball, the New York Mets, the Baltimore Orioles, the Chicago Cubs, and boxing for Sports Illustrated’s ‘On SI’ sites. He holds an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of San Francisco (USF), where he also graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing and played on USF’s Division I baseball team for five years.