LeBron James' Wife Savannah Rocks All-Brown Outfit Before Lakers Playoff Opener

The Los Angeles Lakers are beginning their quest for an 18th NBA championship on April 18, when they face Kevin Durant and the Houston Rockets in Game 1 of their First Round NBA playoffs series.

The Lakers have got to be feeling good about how they shape up heading into the postseason. While they hold the Western Conference's No. 4 seed, their roster is healthy and appears to be firing on all cylinders heading into the most important time of the year.

Of course, Los Angeles is only going to go as far as superstar duo Luka Doncic and LeBron James will take them.

Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) and forward LeBron James (23) | David Richard-Imagn Images

Both LeBron and Luka have been playing good basketball of late, and Luka is on the running for the 2026 NBA MVP Award. However, the two stars are in different spots when it comes to their family lives.

Luka is in the midst of a legal battle with his ex-fiancée, Anamaria Goltes, over child support for their two daughters together. Goltes is living back in Slovenia with the couple's two daughters, but Luka has made his desire for them to come live with him in the United States clear over the past several months.

Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

LeBron's family situation has remained stable throughout his career, which is another aspect of his greatness. He has been married to Savannah James since 2013, although they have known each other since they were in high school.

They currently have three children together. Bronny, their oldest, is LeBron's teammate on the Lakers. Bryce, the middle child, is playing college basketball at Arizona, and Zhuri, their youngest and only daughter, is 11 years old and appears to love volleyball.

The James family. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Savannah James Steps Out in Brown Outfit Before Lakers Playoff Game vs. Rockets

LOVB is a women's professional indoor volleyball league in the United States that started in 2025. Championship weekend is taking place right now in Los Angeles.

Zhuri and Savannah James showed out for the semifinal matches on April 16, and photos of Savannah's outfit are drawing eyes on social media.

The @lovb posted a photo of Savannah in a brown outfit with the caption, "Everyone watches women’s volleyball 🤍".

Zhuri also did some interviews and reporting for the event, which made waves on social media, as well.

Given all the athleticism present in her family, it wouldn't be surprising to see Zhuri competing in the pro volleyball league later on in her life.