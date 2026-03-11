Luka Doncic–Madelyn Cline Dating Rumor Gets Definitive Update

Los Angeles Lakers star guard Luka Dončić has been making many headlines of late, and not just because of what he's accomplishing on the basketball court.

On March 10, documents obtained by TMZ Sports revealed that Dončić's ex-fiancée, Anamarie Goltes, is requesting child support and attorney fees from the Lakers star. The couple has two daughters together, both of whom live in Slovenia with Goltes.

This came out in the wake of weeks of rumors that Luka and Anamaria's relationship was on the rocks, largely because of some of their social media activity. Luka has also called off their engagement and sent a defiant message about where his priorities currently are, which was included in a March 10 article from ESPN's Dave McMenamin.

"I love my daughters more than anything and I've been doing everything I can for them to be with me in the U.S. during the season, but that hasn't been possible, so I recently made the tough decision to end my engagement," Dončić was quoted as saying in the article.

"Everything I do is for my daughters' happiness and I will always fight to be with them and give them the best life I can," he added.

Report Sets Record Straight on Luka Dončić-Madelyn Cline Dating Rumor

Rumors began running wild while all of this was underway. One of the rumors that caught a ton of attention was that Luka was dating A-list actress Madelyn Cline, who is best known for her role in "Outer Banks".

This is because an image of the two seemingly together was posted on social media and amassed a staggering 4.6 million views on X in just a couple of days.

It's important to note that this photo seemingly came out of nowhere, as the two weren't reported to be seen anywhere. Although this photo seemed to be the result of Dončić and Cline following each other on social media.

However, it was clear to many from the jump that this photo was AI-generated, and that's what ended up being the case.

While the mutual following might be true, a March 11 article from TMZ Sports revealed that there's nothing to this, as the report confirmed that Luka and Madelyn are not dating at this point.

Therefore, any Lakers fans who were hopeful that Dončić was dating an A-list actress will have to keep waiting. But that doesn't mean there's no chance these two will ever come together.