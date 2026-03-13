Luka Doncic Shares Emotional Life Update Amid Situation With Ex-Fiancée Anamaria

While Los Angeles Lakers superstar guard Luka Dončić is a long shot to win the 2026 NBA MVP award this season, it has still been one of the best offensive seasons the Slovenian icon has produced in his professional career.

Dončić is leading the league in points per game, with 32.9. He just dropped 51 points in a win against the Chicago Bulls on March 12, which set a new season-high for him. While this is impressive in and of itself, it's made even more so given what he's going through off the court.

Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

TMZ Sports reported on March 10 that Dončić's ex-fiancée, Anamarie Goltes, has requested child support and attorney fees from the Lakers star. The couple has two daughters together, both of whom live with Goltes in their home country of Slovenia.

Luka addressed this with a defiant message, which was included in a March 10 article from ESPN's Dave McMenamin, where he said, "I love my daughters more than anything and I've been doing everything I can for them to be with me in the U.S. during the season, but that hasn't been possible, so I recently made the tough decision to end my engagement.

"Everything I do is for my daughters' happiness and I will always fight to be with them and give them the best life I can," he added.

Luka Dončić Addresses Personal Situation With Ex-Fiancée Anamaria After Lakers Game

Luke spoke with the media after Thursday's win against the Bulls and addressed how he's feeling right now in the wake of this personal turmoil.

According to an X post from @LukaUpdates, the reporter asked Luka in Slovenian, "Can I ask you to tell us in Slovenian how are you? How are you dealing with uncomfortable things on one side and on the other side you play games like that when it's sometimes even harder for you in some ways?"

"Alright. That's life, I don't know what to say. But that's my job so I have to be here. They pay me a lot to play for them so... and also basketball is giving me some kind of peace when I play a game," Luka responded in Slovenian, which was then translated to English by the X user.

Reporter: Can I ask you to tell us in Slovenian how are you? How are you dealing with uncomfortable things on one side and on the other side you play games like that when it's sometimes even harder for you in some ways?



Luka: Alright. That's life, I don't know what to say. But… pic.twitter.com/SZKSRZ1W8T — Luka Updates (@LukaUpdates) March 13, 2026

Major props to Luka for this candid response. The star guard deserves a ton of credit for keeping his composure and continuing to perform amid what's surely a trying time in his life.