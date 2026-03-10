Madison Beer’s ‘Life Saver’ Message About Boyfriend Justin Herbert Sparks Buzz

An honest confession that pop music sensation Madison Beer (who is dating Los Angeles Chargers star quarterback Justin Herbert) made on a March 6 episode of the "Zach Sang Show" raised eyebrows among Herbert's fans.

"Admittedly, I'm a co-dependent person, who I love really hard. And if you're someone who I fall in love with, I usually stay pretty attached to you for a long time. And I think that I will always have hope that things will work out, and get better. Obviously, there comes a point where you have to be like, 'Enough is enough.' But I have a hard time with that," Beer said on the podcast.

Madison Beer | Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY

Beer later added, "I know that me and my ex-boyfriend, we would speak up and get back together, and our friends would always be like [What are you doing?] We just want to make it work. It's just like, when is it time? And especially when you get in the cycle of break up, back together, break up, back together. It's like, when does it feel like it's really, really done? It's a lot."

The fact that Beer admitted she has a tendency to go back to her ex-boyfriends didn't seem to sit well with some of Herbert's fans. However, there's nothing to indicate that anything is amiss with the couple.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert | David Butler II-Imagn Images

This was made clear by the powerful message that Herbert sent to Beer on social media on her birthday, which was March 5.

Beer commemorated turning 27 with an Instagram post that featured several photos of her wearing a white shirt, a tiara, and a pink ribbon that says, "It's my birthday". The post is captioned, "➶♡ ︎27 ♡➴".

The of the top comments was from Herbert, who wrote, "My love".

Madison Beer Shows Justin Herbert Love on Birthday

Now it's Herbert's birthday on March 10. And Beer showed him a lot of love after the Chargers star turned 28.

One post was a video of Herbert holding something with the caption, "happy birthday baby boy". The next post was a photo of them that was captioned, "💗 i am so lucky to be yours you are my dream come true".

Photo three was of Herbert saving Beer from a ball during an NBA game, that was captioned, "life saver." Then a photo of them missing with, "i love you so", and then a photo of Herbert's side profile that was captioned, "i mean".

Madison Beer shares new Instagram stories in honor of her man Justin Herbert’s birthday:



“happy birthday baby boy, i am so lucky to be yours, you are my dream come true… life saver… love u so” pic.twitter.com/PDsdXy5OSa — Madison Beer News (@madisonchart) March 10, 2026

Congrats to the clearly happy couple.