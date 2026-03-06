Madison Beer’s Ex-Boyfriend Confession Has Justin Herbert Fans Talking

Los Angeles Chargers star quarterback Justin Herbert is turning 28 years old on March 10.

This is perfect because it means that Herbert can celebrate his birthday at around the same time as his pop music sensation, Madison Beer, who celebrated her 27th birthday on March 5.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (left) and girlfriend Madison Beer | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Herbert and Beer went public in 2025 and are clearly still going strong. While Beer has never dated someone in Herbert's stratosphere of stardom, she has had several relatively high-profile relationships in the past that clearly did not work out.

Madison Beer’s Ex-Boyfriend Comment Sparks Buzz Among Justin Herbert Fans

Beer was the guest on a March 6 episode of the "Zach Sang Show" and made an admission about her dating life that is raising eyebrows.

Madison Beer attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. | IMAGO / imageSPACE

"I think it’s easy for people — I don't know if you guys have had this, where if you're with someone, it's easy for them to be like, 'Dude, just end it.' It's not good for you. It's not good for either of you; just get out of it.' It's not that easy," Beer said on the podcast.

"And admittedly, I'm a co-dependent person, who I love really hard. And if you're someone who I fall in love with, I usually stay pretty attached to you for a long time. And I think that I will always have hope that things will work out, and get better. Obviously, there comes a point where you have to be like, 'Enough is enough.' But I have a hard time with that," Beer added.

Pink carpet arrivals for the Victoria s Secret 2025 Fashion Show featuring Madison Beer | IMAGO / Cover-Images

"And I don't know. I think that probably also comes from a lot of my childhood stuff, I'm sure. And things that have happened that have made me that way. But it's important to talk about, because I think a lot of people feel guilty, and they feel stupid, almost.

"I know that me and my ex-boyfriend, we would speak up and get back together, and our friends would always be like {What are you doing?] We just want to make it work. It's just like, when is it time? And especially when you get in the cycle of break up, back together, break up, back together. It's like, when does it feel like it's really, really done? It's a lot," she added.

This post has gone viral and caught the attention of Herbert fans, who hope that Beer doesn't fall back into this pattern while her relationship with the Chargers star quarterback is still underway.