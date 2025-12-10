Madison Beer reveals Justin Herbert has been great boyfriend dealing with scary past

If you follow just the headlines, it seems like Madison Beer has it all.

The 26-year-old pop star is stunningly beautiful, has a music career that is exploding with a new album, "Locket," dropping in January, and a star NFL QB boyfriend — Los Angeles Chargers' analytics darling Justin Herbert.

Madison Beer attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. | IMAGO / imageSPACE

The breakout Victoria's Secret Angel revealed that it's been a harrowing emotional journey throughout her life behind the scenes in a unvarnished interview on Alex Cooper's popular podcast, "Call Her Daddy."

In it, Beer shares that she did self harm herself, and tragically, one time attempted suicide. The Justin Bieber discovery also admitted she always believed that she would die in that manner. (If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.)

Pink carpet arrivals for the Victoria s Secret 2025 Fashion Show featuring Madison Beer | IMAGO / Cover-Images

"I just felt that it was something I had been thinking about for a very long time," Beer said. "I also always said to people, and this is horrible and dark, but probably at like starting at 15 [years old]... I would always say I know I'm going to die from suicide. I know."

Later in the conversation, Cooper asks if having a partner helps in her mental health recovery.

After admitting that she has "deep-rooted abandonment issues" that makes her codependent, with Herbert being her third serious relationship in a row, Beer says Herbert has been fully supportive.

Oct 24, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (left) and girlfriend Madison Beer attend the game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"I feel supported and taken care of in a way that I can break down and I have someone to lean on," Beer admitted. "I think it’s important.”

Beer is brave for sharing her mental health journey

Madison Beer | IMAGO / Cover-Images

It's never an easy subject when anyone brings up mental health, but it's an important one to address. I have been clinically diagnosed with depression, so while I've never had it on the same level as Beer, it's something that I live with every single moment of every day.

And to be clear, I'm not making this about Herbert. Beer is the brave one for talking openly about her mental health journey.

Like we noted above, if you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.

Oct. 15, 2025; Madison Beer on Z100 New York to talk about working on Victoria's Secret Fashion Show | IMAGO / Cover-Images

