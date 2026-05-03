Max Verstappen's Girlfriend Kelly Piquet Shines in White Fit at F1 Miami Grand Prix

One of the biggest races in the Formula One (F1) calendar has arrived on May 3, as the Miami Grand Prix is set to take place.

It has been something of a rollercoaster season for Max Verstappen. While he's still one of the world's best drivers, his being at No. 9 in the driver standings to this point doesn't feel typical for him. Then again, there's still a lot of season and plenty of races in the future for him to make up ground, so there's no reason for him to panic at this point.

Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen (3) | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The good news is that Verstappen is that regardless of how he finishes in Miami and throughout this F1 season, he'll still have his girlfriend, Kelly Piquet, in his corner.

These two have been together since 2021 and welcomed their first child together (a daughter named Lily) in May of 2025.

Kelly Piquet and Max Verstappen | IMAGO / Panoramic by PsnewZ

Piquet has received some criticism in the past because she's nine years older than the four-time F1 champion, as he's currently 28 years old while she's 37. What's more, they initially met back in 2016, when Verstappen was still just 19 years old, and she was 28.

But the bottom line is that these are two adults who have a healthy relationship with each other.

Kelly Piquet Rocks Elegant White Outfit at Miami F1 Grand Prix

Piquet is viewed as one of the most stylish presences at the F1 races. And she proved once again why this was the case on May 3, as she was seen wearing a white outfit that included a light denim jacket along with a red purse and matching red heels.

"Here for my #1 🙂‍↔️," Piquet's post was captioned, as she was standing over a sign on the ground that said, "MAX".

Piquet isn't the only person in Verstappen's close circle there supporting him in Miami. His younger sister Victoria is also there, and she brought some of her children as well. This was shown in an Instagram post that @verstappencom made that was captioned, "Family time at the Grand Prix 🩷".

One would imagine that everybody there to support Verstappen is expecting success, as he has produced very impressive results in the Miami Grand Prix. He has won twice (2022 and 2023) and taken pole position in several other recent years.

It wouldn't be surprising to see Verstappen cross the finish line first on Sunday, which Piquet is hoping for.