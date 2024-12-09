Max Verstappen's gf Kelly Piquet stuns in silver dress at F1 Abu Dhabi
Max Verstappen is once again the top dog in Formula One. The Red Bull driver finished the Abu Dhabi GP in sixth place but had already done enough to wrap up his fourth World Drivers' Championship.
Verstappen's model girlfriend Kelly Piquet was in attendance for the season finale and pulled up in a stunning look made for a winner.
Kelly was rocking an elegant and flowy silver dress and was spotted in the paddock prior to the start of the race.
MORE: Angel Reese iced out in elegant fit, gold Chanel bag at F1 Abu Dhabi GP
Kelly, who is the daughter of Brazilian F1 legend Nelson Piquet, showed why she has such a prowess in the fashion world with her race day fit.
She was joined in the paddock by her daughter, Penelope, from a relationship with former F1 driver Daniil Kvyat, who Verstappen replaced at Team Red Bull.
That is how you turn heads in the paddock.
Adding to a successful weekend for the couple, Max and Kelly announced that they are expecting their first child together.
With the news, Verstappen will join Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez and Haas driver Nico Hülkenberg as the only fathers on the F1 circuit.
Verstappen has won the Formula One World Drivers' Championship title for the fourth consecutive year with Red Bell. His dominance has led to 63 Grand Prix wins across 10 seasons.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Uncovered: Never-before-seen photo of Josh Allen, Hailee Steinfeld shows pure joy
Wow!: Vanessa Bryant gets unreal Khloe Kardashian gift with Kobe, Gianna tribute
Sick crib: Hailee Steinfeld’s baller $8M Cali mansion has plenty of room for Josh Allen
All grown up: Livvy Dunne heats up bedroom in all-black hometown selfie
Daddy diss: Ciara shares baby’s disgruntled message after Wilson’s huge game