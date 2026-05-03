Lionel Messi’s Wife Antonela Draws a Crowd at F1 Miami Grand Prix in Family Outing

Lionel Messi was scoring a goal yesterday. Today, his wife was winning with her fit at the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix for a family outing with her soccer star husband and their three children.

The stars were out in South Florida for the big weekend of racing and one of the biggest sports stars in not only in the city, but the world is Messi.

The Argentinian star now plays for Inter Miami CF and is coming off leading the team to its first-ever MLS championship in December where his wife Antonela shared a sweet moment celebrating the big victory.

May 2, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Inter Miami CF midfielder Lionel Messi (10) celebrates a goal during the first half against Orlando City SC at Miami Freedom Park. | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Antonela always stands out wherever she goes, too. Messi recently lost his mind seeing her in a hot pink bikini, and dazzling in a sheer gown.

The Messi family hits F1 Miami

Despite being shocked 4-3 by Orlando City in the Florida Derby on May 2 on a day he scored his 8th goal in 10 games, Messi was in good spirits with Antonela and their three kids: Thiago (born 2012), Mateo (born 2015), and Ciro (born 2018).

Lionel Messi pulled up to the F1 Grand Prix in Miami with his wife, Antonela and kids 🏎️ 😎 (via @f1) pic.twitter.com/p0mxL082sc — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 3, 2026

Antonela stuns in her fit

Of course, Antonela stood out again in a black crop top.

What a day!! Maia Reficco and Franco Colapinto with Messi and his family. 💫 pic.twitter.com/tS9RAHYz6y — Maia Reficco Updates (@MRUpdating) May 3, 2026

Messi even got in Kimi Antonelli’s F1 car.

Messi got in Kimi Antonelli's F1 car 😂 pic.twitter.com/WSLlQyMEO1 — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) May 3, 2026

It’s an electric atmosphere in Miami, and Messi wasn’t missing out on the phone.

Messi and Antonela met as children in their hometown of Rosario, Argentina, and got married in 2017.