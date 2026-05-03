Lionel Messi’s Wife Antonela Draws a Crowd at F1 Miami Grand Prix in Family Outing
Lionel Messi was scoring a goal yesterday. Today, his wife was winning with her fit at the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix for a family outing with her soccer star husband and their three children.
The stars were out in South Florida for the big weekend of racing and one of the biggest sports stars in not only in the city, but the world is Messi.
The Argentinian star now plays for Inter Miami CF and is coming off leading the team to its first-ever MLS championship in December where his wife Antonela shared a sweet moment celebrating the big victory.
Antonela always stands out wherever she goes, too. Messi recently lost his mind seeing her in a hot pink bikini, and dazzling in a sheer gown.
The Messi family hits F1 Miami
Despite being shocked 4-3 by Orlando City in the Florida Derby on May 2 on a day he scored his 8th goal in 10 games, Messi was in good spirits with Antonela and their three kids: Thiago (born 2012), Mateo (born 2015), and Ciro (born 2018).
Antonela stuns in her fit
Of course, Antonela stood out again in a black crop top.
Messi even got in Kimi Antonelli’s F1 car.
It’s an electric atmosphere in Miami, and Messi wasn’t missing out on the phone.
Messi and Antonela met as children in their hometown of Rosario, Argentina, and got married in 2017.
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Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.