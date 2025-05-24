Max Verstappen unveils $15 million yacht for F1 Monaco GP with insane features
There is no sporting event that is more of a billionaire flex than the superyachts that show up for F1 Monaco.
The reigning world champion driver Max Verstappen, winning for the fourth time last season, felt left out when he showed up to the French Riviera city-state. So the Red Bull star bought his own $15 million one, naming it "Unleash The Lion," which is the perfect name for a driver who never asks for forgiveness with his aggressive style.
RELATED: NFL owner’s insane $360 million yacht parked at Super Bowl LIX has unreal features
The Mangusta GranSport 33 is 109 feet long, and it costs $1 million-plus just for the annual upkeep. Add onto that the exorbitant docking fees at ports like Monaco, and it's no wonder that this kind of privilege is usually only reserved for billionaires.
Also notice the insane interior. It'd be nice to be a guest of Verstappen's this weekend especially for Monaco, the most gaudy stop on the gaudy F1 circuit.
RELATED: Michael Jordan’s crazy $115 million yacht has insane features with perfect name
The 27-year-old Dutch hero is worth a little over $200 million, so he still has some work to do to upgrade to the ones parked around him.
On the track, Verstappen is looking up at both McLaren drivers, Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris, who by all accounts, have the fastest car this season.
But never count out Verstappen, as he showed by winning the last race in Italy with great driving and the team's tactical superiority.
And now he can get a better night's sleep in Monaco, where qualifying is everything, in his new superyacht.
