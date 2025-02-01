NFL owner’s insane $360 million yacht parked at Super Bowl LIX has unreal features
Very few in this world can afford a $360 million megayacht. Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Kahn can and he’s flexing it already in New Orleans, Louisiana, for Super Bowl LIX.
As of January 2025, the 74-year-old Khan's personal net worth is $13.3 billion. In 2024, he ranked 55th in the Forbes 400 list of richest Americans, and is the 167th richest person in the world. He is the richest auto parts magnate and also the wealthiest person of Pakistani origin.
Khan's fortune comes from his ownership of the car parts supplier Flex-N-Gate, which he bought in 1980. Flex-N-Gate supplies bumpers to major automakers like Ford, Chrysler, Toyota, and General Motors.
With his money, he bought the Jaguars back in 2012 for $770 million.
Kahn spent about half that amount on the Kismet megayacht that he brought to Jacksonville in 2024, and it’s truly insane. The yacht has three pools, four fireplaces, spas, a theater, a basketball court, a dance floor, a heli pad, and more. A jaguar is on the bow to represent the team. It’s more than a football field long at 400 feet long, ane even more insane it’s $36 million a year to operate. It can accommodate up to 12 guests in up to nine cabins and takes a crew of 36 people.
Check it out:
When you got it like that, flaunt it like that. At least he can enjoy New Orleans as the Jaguars look to be a long ways off from getting to a Super Bowl.
