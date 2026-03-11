Maxx Crosby Causes Stir With Private Jet Post After Raiders-Ravens Trade Falls Apart

The Maxx Crosby trade from the Las Vegas Raiders to the Baltimore Ravens was nixed on Tuesday night reportedly over a failed physical. Crosby posted after the news from his private jet, causing a stir.

The 28-year-old two-time All-Pro defensive end was excited about heading to his new home in Baltimore. He had a Ravens uniform post on his Instagram that is now removed and it was the lead image for his profile that also now has changed.

Maxx Crosby’s profile before he changed it. | Maxx Crosby/Instagram

Even his wife Rachel posted after the big trade news.

The initial agreement was reached on Friday, March 6, for two first-round picks (2026 and 2027), but just four days later it is now reported the Ravens have backed off.

There’s even a report Crosby purchased a baller home already in the Maryland area.

On Tuesday, Crosby was seen posting video of the M&T Bank Stadium where he was set to play.

Crosby’s first post since trade fell apart

Now, he posted jetting off after the whole thing fell through without any words, just his feet up like nothing happened.

What a crazy situation.

This image of him — along with Ravens fan’s hopes of having him causing havoc on opposing quarterbacks — certainly didn’t last long.

Crosby had 10 sacks last season in Las Vegas and has 69.5 over his first six NFL seasons after he was selected by the team in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Eastern Michigan.

Will we see him back in a Raiders uniform next season after all?