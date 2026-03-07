Maxx Crosby’s Wife Rachel Speaks Out With Emotional Message After Raiders Trade

News broke on the morning of March 7 that former Las Vegas Raiders star Edge Rusher Maxx Crosby had been traded to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for the Ravens' first-round picks in the 2026 and 2027 NFL Drafts.

Maxx is married to Rachel Crosby (formerly Rachel Washburn), whom he met at Eastern Michigan University in 2016. Crosby made a special episode of his "The Rush" podcast on March 7 to address the trade and show love to the Raiders' organization. Crosby also posted this nearly 13-minute homage to his Instagram account.

Rachel Crosby then reposted this to her own Instagram story and added the caption, "Best 7 years wouldn't trade anything 🖤 we love you so much".

It's clear that the entire Crosby family adored their time in Las Vegas, despite it not amounting to much success in terms of winning seasons on the football field.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) along with his wife Rachel Washburn and daughter Ella Rose Crosby | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Who is Maxx Crosby's Family?

There is a lot of athleticism in Crosby's family. Of course, he played football while at Eastern Michigan while his wife, Rachel, was on the Unviersity's women's soccer team.

The couple have been dating ever since meeting at school and had a daughter named Ella Rose on October 13, 2022. Rachel deserves a ton of credit for staying on Maxx's side through thick and thin, as he had to go to rehab in 2020 for alcohol.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (left) and wife Rachel Washburn | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Crosby has remained sober ever since, which he claims has been a life-saver for the star edge rusher.

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE that was published last February, Crosby was quoted as saying of his wife, "She’s my rock. I wouldn’t be here without her."

When speaking about his path to sobriety, he added, "I was living a wild life, a fast life and addiction is real. It’s a disease, something that was very hard on me but at the end of the day, you always hear people say you can’t change, people don’t change they are who they are I so firmly believe that’s so false."

"You've got to be able to go through some hard times if you really want it. If you really want to be together, you've got to go through hell and back, and we’ve both been through a lot together but it only made us stronger," he added.

Now, Crosby will be taking his wife and daughter across the country to Baltimore and pursue a Super Bowl.