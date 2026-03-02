Puka Nacua Seen Flirting With Sara Saffari In New Video

Los Angeles Rams superstar wide receiver Puka Nacua has had an extremely busy NFL offseason, most of which has nothing to do with his performance on the field and everything to do with his performance off of it.

Nacua drew attention after he shot his shot at A-list actress Sydney Sweeney in January, when he wrote, "Love skydiving," in an X reply to Sweeney's comments about wanting to date a man who would go skydiving with her.

But Nacua's game isn't confined to online interactions. Soon after this reply to Sweeney, the All-Pro receiver was seen walking with 33-year-old social media influencer Hannah Stocking (who used to date NBA icon Klay Thompson) after they went on a date to Matsuhisa in West Hollywood.

This caught a ton of attention. However, it was far from the last time Nacua would spark dating rumors with a female celebrity this winter.

Nacua was present at the Daytona 500 NASCAR event last month. While there, several photos of him alongside WWE superstar Charlotte Flair surfaced, and the two appeared to be having a grand time together.

One of them was posing together with the caption, "Yoooo this was so fun!!" Flair was seen doing a kissing face in the photo.

Puka Nacua Flirting Video With Sara Saffari Fuels Dating Buzz

Nacua isn't done there, as reports have surfaced that the Rams star is dating 25-year-old fitness influencer Sara Saffari. These rumors began after Nacua and Saffari were featured in a YouTube video by influencer Nick Nayersina, published on February 26.

The group was at TopGolf, and the video showed Nacua saying to Saffari, "Sara! Sorry to interrupt. Can you pass me one of those?"

"You guys were a power duo! You guys were the cutest thing, back and forth up there," Nayersina then said to Saffari about Puka, to which Saffari said, "You're delusional!"

"She got mad because you guys have great chemistry. I wish I captured you guys up there golfing and poking each other with the club," Nayersina then said to Nacua.

Saffari disputed this, which caused Nacua to turn to her and say, "You don't want to have fun?"

"I love having fun! I'm like, the queen of fun!" Saffari added.

It seems that Saffari and Nacua are continuing to have fun together, as videos of them at a shopping mall have recently surfaced on social media.

𝗧𝗥𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗜𝗡𝗚: Rams star WR Puka Nacua is reportedly dating viral fitness influencer Sara Saffari.



Saffari is 25 years old, and Nacua is only 24.



A whopping 1-year age gap 😳👀 pic.twitter.com/Bylw4i8e99 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 2, 2026

Major props to Nayersina and his "Milli Squad" team for capturing this moment between Nacua and Saffari on video.