Raiders' Maxx Crosby, Theo Von cheer on Kate Martin at Aces game
The Las Vegas Aces became the first team in WNBA history to sell out all of their home games, so it only makes sense that the back-to-back champions are bringing out all of the stars.
On Sunday, the Aces hosted the Dallas Wings at Michelob ULTRA Arena, coming away with a dominant 104-85 win.
MVP front-runner A'ja Wilson led the way with another incredible performance, scoring 28 points along with 10 rebounds and two assists. She became the Aces' all-time leading scorer in the process.
But while A'ja Wilson is the team's biggest star, rookie Kate Martin brings along a loyal following from her time alongside No. 1 overall pick Caitlin Clark at Iowa. Martin has instantly become a fan-favorite, and she had some celebrity support on Sunday afternoon.
Las Vegas Raiders star Maxx Crosby and comedian Theo Von, who was donning a Martin No. 20 jersey, were among those courtside.
Von has been a strong supporter of Martin and Clark since their days at Iowa, and he went onto the court after the game to pose with the promising rookie, who finished the day with 6 points, 3 rebounds, and two assists.
The comedian also shared video of Aces mascot BUCKET$ during the game, cracking jokes about the always trusty t-shirt cannon.
The WNBA is rapidly growing in popularity, and celebrity sightings have become common place across the league.
We'll have to see who pulls up next.
