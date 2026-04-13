McIlroy's Mom Rosie Shines in Colorful Outfit Amid Rory Masters Back-to-Back

36-year-old Northern Irish golf icon and the world's No. 2 player, Rory McIlroy, has just won his second consecutive Masters, making him the fourth golfer in the sport's history to do (after Jack Nicklaus, Nick Faldo, and Tiger Woods).

But this year's Masters victory was different from last year's for one major reason: This time, McIlroy's parents, Rosie McDonald and Gerry McIlroy, were present.

Rory McIlroy holds the Masters championship trophy | Michael Madrid-Imagn Images

McIlroy's parents are known to be relatively camera-shy. This is why their being shown on camera as McIlroy was nearing the end of his day on Sunday was a big deal.

And the colorful shirt that his mother, Rosie, was wearing while she was supporting her son got a lot of positive attention.

Rory McIlroy's family watches as he speaks | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

McIlroy Didn't Want Parents Present At Last Year's Masters

McIlroy's parents weren't present when he won his first Masters in 2025. And he shared an interesting sentiment about this when he spoke with Jim Nantz after going back-to-back in 2026.

"It was the second major win [my mom Rosie has] been at. She was at the Open in 2014… There’s a part of me that didn’t want them to come this year. because I thought if they didn’t come last year, maybe that was the reason. But I’m so glad they got to experience this today. We’re gonna have a great time tonight," McIlroy said.

Rory McIlroy holds the Masters championship trophy | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Rory McIlroy Gets Emotional Addressing Parents After Second Masters Win

McIlroy took to the podium for his second straight green jacket ceremony and sent a message to his entire family, including his parents.

"And also, I want to thank—not thank, jeez. My mom and dad. They weren't here last year to celebrate with us, and surprisingly, I had to convince them to come this year, because they thought that the reason that I won was because they weren't here. So I'm glad that we proved that wrong. But mom and dad, I owe everything to you," McIlroy said, per an X post from The Masters.

Watch as Rory McIlroy receives his second Green Jacket at Augusta National. #themasters https://t.co/tZDUCGR0h5 — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 12, 2026

He then got visibly and audibly choked up before adding, "You are the most wonderful parents, and if I could be half the parent to Poppy that you are to me, then I know I've done a good job. Thank you."

Props to Rory for giving his parents this moment in the sun, even though they might not have wanted it, given their history of being uncomfortable on camera. Their presence certainly made the whole event feel meaningful.